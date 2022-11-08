Poppies have been laid in a Garden of Remembrance in Edinburgh city centre as a mark of respect for the fallen. Donations and messages have also been left at the site next to the Scott Monument in Princes Street, ahead of Remebrance Sunday this weekend.

On Armistice Day (November 11), Legion Scotland will host a service of Remembrance in Princes Street Gardens at the Scott Monument. The Short Service will commence at 10.52am, with the One O'clock Gun at Edinburgh Castle to fire a single round at 11am to mark the start of a national two minute silence and again at 11.02am to signal the end of the silence. After this, wreaths will be laid by the Deputy Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh and representatives from service Charities

To mark Remembrance Sunday this year, wreaths will be laid at the Stone of Remembrance off the Royal Mile by the Lord Provost, representatives from the Scottish Government, UK Government and the wider Armed Forces and veterans community. The ceremony to remember our fallen will take place at 1100 hours on Sunday, November 13.

Edinburgh's Garden of Remembrance by the Scott Monument in Princes Street (Photo by Annabelle Gauntlett)

All Veterans taking part in the parade are requested to assemble on Edinburgh Castle Esplanade at 10.00am. The Parade will step off from Edinburgh Castle Esplanade at 10.32 am whereby Veterans Detachment will be led by the Royal Air Force Central Scotland Pipes and Drums, Service detachments from The Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force will follow shortly behind them led by The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Remembrance Day was dedicated in Great Britain on Nov. 11, 1919, in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the peace agreement that ended World War I. Now, people are encouraged to pay their respects through a minute of silence, and laying poppy’s to honour those who passed during combat. People have the opportunity to lay the symbolic flower with a personal message attached to it outside Scott’s monument where thousands of other people have already filled the green with their tributes.

Austin Hardie, director of Poppyscotland, said: “Remembrance Sunday is a chance to recognise the extraordinary contribution of our Armed Forces community past and present, and remember those who have given their lives over the years. It’s a time to come together and reflect on the sacrifices of all those who serve, and hope for a secure and peaceful world.

“Wearing a poppy shows veterans, serving personnel, and their families that their service means something to you and will not be forgotten. But there are many ways to participate in the Scottish Poppy Appeal and Remembrance, whether that’s volunteering, donating, taking part in an event, or personal acts of remembrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance (Annabelle Gauntlett)

“The Edinburgh Field and Garden of Remembrance include symbols from across Scotland in honour of loved ones who have served. I hope that residents and visitors will take a few moments to visit and pay their own tributes over the next few days. All money raised from the Scottish Poppy Appeal goes towards our life-changing welfare work, supporting members of the Armed Forces community.”