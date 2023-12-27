News you can trust since 1873
Hogmany Heritage: Here are 10 pictures that show how Scotland celebrated New Year half a century ago

It’s a night that is marked the world over, but nobody celebrates New Year quite like us Scots.
By David Hepburn
Published 31st Dec 2020, 07:00 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 15:14 GMT

For generations we’ve been carrying out our own unique traditions, from first-footing with armfuls of whisky, shortbread or black bun, to attending loony dooks and the football for the annual New Year’s Day derbies.

With this year’s Hogmanay just around the corner, we’ve scoured the archives to bring you a selection of nostalgic images showing New Year’s celebrations of times past.

Football fans queue in Glasgow for Tickets to Celtic v Rangers - New Years Day Match

1. Old Firm fans

Football fans queue in Glasgow for Tickets to Celtic v Rangers - New Years Day Match Photo: Unknown

Fishermen home for New Year tidy up their nets and prepare to leave their boats at Port Seton Harbour, 1960s

2. Tidying the nets

Fishermen home for New Year tidy up their nets and prepare to leave their boats at Port Seton Harbour, 1960s Photo: Unknown

People queue outtside Mackenzie's sport shop in Nicolson Street for tickets to the Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh Derby match to be played at Tynecastle on New Year's day 1965.

3. Edinburgh derby

People queue outtside Mackenzie's sport shop in Nicolson Street for tickets to the Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh Derby match to be played at Tynecastle on New Year's day 1965. Photo: Unknown

Hogmanay scene at the Tron Church Edinburgh, six Americans dance down High Street

4. A cup o' kindness

Hogmanay scene at the Tron Church Edinburgh, six Americans dance down High Street Photo: Unknown

