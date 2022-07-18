Scotland’s summers are getting progressively hotter due to global warming (although it may sometimes feel like they’re not getting any drier) – with Glasgow in particular having its warmest summer ever just last year (2021).
However heatwaves are nothing new for Scots, with many having particularly evocative memories of 1976, when a spell of dry and warm weather spanned the end of June and the majority of July and August.
We’ve had a look back in the archives to find a few pictures from that year, and some of the other times temperatures rocketed north of the border,
