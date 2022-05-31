Sir Sean Connery's James Bond Aston Martin Db5 could be yours for £1.5 million

The classic motor is identical in appearance to the DB5 driven by the Secret Service agent in 1964 hit movie Goldfinger.

However, Sir Sean ordered it without the headlamp machine guns, bullet deflector shield or ejector seat to prevent it being “weighed down by gadgets".

The unique car is to be sold at auction in the US, and could fetch more than £1.5M, according to estimates.

The car's the star: Connery's Aston Martin DB5 achieved fame in its own right Pic: Broad Arrow Auctions

The family of the Edinburgh-born star, who died in 2020 aged 90, is selling the 1964 vehicle from his personal collection to raise money for the philanthropic fund set up in his name, which goes to charities around Scotland and the Bahamas.

His actor-turned-director son, Jason Connery, 59, said: "Dad used to talk about owning his own DB5, for no other reason than he loved the car, and I think in hindsight it did represent something in his life that was unique and captured a moment in time.

"He did tell me that driving the movie cars, all laden down with the gadgets - especially the machineguns in the front - made the car really front-heavy and turning at slow speed was a Herculean task, so driving without gadgets was a joy. He loved how well balanced it was."

He joked: "Dad also said he would have kept the ejector seat. I didn't ask 'Who for?"

Sir Sean Connery pictured in New York in 2009. Picture: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Connery, who grew up in the city’s Fountainbridge, is believed to have bought the DB5 from a specialist vendor after searching for it for two years. Aston Martin produced about only 1,100 of the models. It comes in the traditional Bond colour of snow shadow grey, with red leather seats.

It will be sold at an auction by Broad Arrow Auctions in Monterey, California, on August 18 and has been given an estimate of between £1.1 million and £1.4 million.

The Aston Martin model is synonymous with the Bond franchise and the DB5 featured in seven further films.