Star Wars and James Bond classic film posters up for auction

More than 530 posters from films including 1980 release Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Goldfinger, the third instalment in the James Bond franchise, will be available to bid for.

The auction, which will be held by film and TV entertainment memorabilia company Propstore, will take place on September 15 and will also include posters from a number of classic horror films.

Posters from 1956 sci-fi film Forbidden Planet and 1958 horror Attack Of The 50ft Woman are estimated to sell for between £5,000 and £7,000 .

Poster consultant Mark Hochman adjusting a German A0 poster for the 1962 James Bond film 'Dr No' featuring Sean Connery as James Bond

A rare Frankenstein Meets The Wolf Man poster is also expected to fetch £4,000 to £6,000.

Propstore chief executive Stephen Lane said: “ust a few of the auction highlights include an incredible array of Star Wars posters, as well as rare lots from sci-fi and horror classics.

“The auction will be back again live and we expect to see some awesome results.”

Content from the official archive of British illustrator and cinema poster artist Tom Chantrell, who was responsible for posters for the Carry On film series and the UK release of Star Wars, will also be up for sale.

Included in the lots will be a UK poster from 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, which is estimated to fetch between £3,000 and £5,000.

To coincide with the 60th anniversary of James Bond, a UK poster will be on sale from 1964 movie Goldfinger, with an estimated price of £4,000 to £6,000.