Paintings by Claude Lorrain, Artemisia Gentileschi, Sir Anthony van Dyck and Sir Peter Paul Rubens are among more than 30 artworks featuring in the display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

One highlight will be four paintings by Rembrandt Van Rijn, which experts said will be the largest group of works by the Dutch artist currently on public display in Scotland.

The artworks from the Royal Collection will be on display from March 25 to September 25 in The Queen’s Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

A member of staff making final checks in The Queen's Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh ahead of the 'Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace' exhibition at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Royal Collection Trust said: “In Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, this exhibition provides an opportunity to view these world-renowned paintings in a modern gallery setting, away from the historic interior of the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace, where they can usually be seen as part of the annual Summer Opening of the State Rooms.

“The more intimate display at The Queen’s Gallery gives audiences the chance to encounter each painting close up at eye level.”

Paintings in the exhibition are arranged by school, beginning with a group of pictures created in Italy between 1530 and 1660, including both figurative subjects and landscapes.

The display also contains a number of works created in the Low Countries between 1630 and 1680, the heyday of the so-called Dutch Golden Age.

A member of staff looking at Dutch Golden Age paintings by Pieter de Hooch and Jan Steen, which will be displayed in the 'Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace' exhibition in The Queen's Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

More than two-thirds of the paintings in the exhibition were acquired by George IV, a prolific collector of art.

This year will mark the bicentenary of his visit to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in 1822.

