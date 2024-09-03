UK’s Best Visitor Attraction Celebrates Record-Breaking Summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Real Mary King’s Close, a five-star heritage visitor attraction in Edinburgh, has celebrated its best summer season ever, welcoming over 93,000 guests from around the globe.

Guests have visited the Royal Mile attraction from as far afield as Aruba, Trinidad and Tobago, and Tuvalu in the same year that it celebrated being named the UK’s Best Visitor Attraction by TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards. The recognition was the highlight of a clean sweep of Travellers’ Choice Awards for Continuum Attractions, the Close’s operator. June, July and August were particularly vibrant for Edinburgh, including Taylor Swift’s series of concerts, the Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival. Despite the city’s packed calendar, The Real Mary King’s Close’s strong reputation for dynamic storytelling helped it to stand out, with its unique glimpse into Edinburgh’s hidden history.

Over the course of the summer, the heritage attraction ran an impressive 4,792 guided tours operating daily between 9am and 10pm. In all, the attraction is celebrating 4 per cent increase in visitor numbers compared to 2023, which was previously a record year.

Paul Nixon, general manager at The Real Mary King’s Close and chair of the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA), remarked: “This summer has been phenomenal for us, and we are thrilled to have played a key part in Edinburgh’s tourism sector. The record number of visitors and glowing reviews are a testament to the rich history we share and the passion of our team.”

From June to August, The Real Mary King’s Close welcomed guests from 127 different countries, ranging from popular inbound markets such as the United States, France and Germany, to visitors from more distant places like Aruba, Trinidad and Tobago, and even Tuvalu - underscoring the visitor attraction’s global appeal and reputation as a must-visit visitor attraction.

Alongside the record number of visitors, the heritage site also received an unprecedented number of online reviews, with 93 per cent of them rating their experience four stars or higher.

Katie Scott, operations manager at The Real Mary King’s Close, emphasised the importance of the team in achieving these milestones. She said: “Our success is a direct result of our passionate Storytellers and team, who bring Edinburgh’s history to life for our guests. We are proud to have a strong, engaged team, working in such a supportive environment. This summer, we maintained an impressive employee retention rate of 91 per cent, which speaks volumes about our team’s dedication and well-being.”

Since opening to the public in 2003, The Real Mary King’s Close has welcomed over 3.2 million guests. The attention to the sites preservation and sustainability has been pivotal in preserving and showcasing the city’s hidden history for over 21 years.