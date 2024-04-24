Visit 100+ National Trust for Scotland sights with Boundless Plus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new Boundless Plus membership package offers four new benefits for public sector and civil service workers and retirees, including days out at some of the UK’s top historic sites and attractions.

Among these benefits, Boundless Plus members get access to more than 100 National Trust for Scotland locations. This includes complimentary entry for up to two adults and up to six children at museums, gardens, historic houses and more, from the dramatic natural beauty of Glencoe National Nature Reserve in the Highlands to the fairytale Fyvie Castle near Aberdeen.

For those looking to immerse themselves in history, entry is included to sites cared for by the independent charity Historic Royal Palaces, with admission for one additional adult and up to two children per visit. This includes one of the UK’s most popular tourist attractions, the Tower of London - plus Hampton Court Palace, Kensington Palace, Kew Palace and Hillsborough Castle and Gardens near Belfast.

Threave House

Adventurers will find no shortage of activities either, as Boundless Plus members can join the Ramblers community, with unlimited access to more than 50,000 guided group walks and a wealth of walking routes available to try out, including in Scotland.

Basic breakdown cover worth £33 with Roadside Assist by LV= Britannia Rescue tops off the offer, which includes free roadside assistance and local breakdown recovery.

Darren Milton at Boundless said: “We’re excited to expand our benefits package with a range of new opportunities for our members to enjoy some fantastic free days out in Scotland and across the UK.

“We hope Boundless Plus members will love exploring these top attractions with friends and family, whilst making great savings along the way.”

Ali MacLeod, head of fundraising at National Trust for Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Boundless and look forward to welcoming their members to experience and enjoy nature, beauty and heritage at National Trust for Scotland places.”

Boundless Plus members can access all the new benefits for an annual fee of £68, which builds upon the club’s impressive roster of deals already available with its £40 membership.

These perks include unlimited complimentary access to Kew Gardens in London, Wakehurst in West Sussex and all nine Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) centres across the UK, as well as discounts for days out through Kids Pass, featuring kids-go-free deals and savings at nationwide attractions, such as Edinburgh Zoo and Go Ape forest adventure park.

Members get free access to tastecard including Coffee Club - the UK’s biggest dining club, which provides discounts every day of the week at thousands of restaurants nationwide. Boundless members also save up to 37 per cent on cinema tickets through the Cinema Society, including at Vue, Odeon, Cineworld and Showcase cinemas across the UK.

In addition, the Boundless community can enjoy a range of exclusive events throughout the year – from discounted member days out at some of the UK’s top attractions to online talks and masterclasses, plus a variety of local events organised by Boundless members, including lunches, quizzes, museum visits and more.

Boundless membership is available to all civil service and public sector workers, working or retired, along with relatives of existing members. This includes teachers, civil servants, local-government workers and members of the armed forces, fire service, NHS, police and more.

For more information on Boundless membership and to join, please visit: www.boundless.co.uk/plus.

