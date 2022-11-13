Whether you are recovering from dancing in one of Edinburgh’s many nightspots last night, or recalling past glories at a gone but not forgotten nightclub, most of us enjoy a late night out.

We’ve taken a look back at some of the nightclubs in Edinburgh that residents enjoyed for many years, strutting their stuff on the dancefloor.

While a lot of our favourite nightclubs are now gone forever, some of the memories created inside them will live with us forever.

City Nightclub on Market Street hosted many big club nights in the Capital, including the MTV Base party (pictured). It later became a sports bar before turning into Brewhemia. Photo by Rob McDougall.

One of the city's top spots for gigs and nightclub events, The Venue on Calton Road was a very popular place for clubbers in the Capital for many years, before it closed its doors for good in 2006. Photo by Bill Henry.

A famous nightclub in the city, where you almost always lost your friends at some point in the night due to the labyrinth style venue being over multiple floors with nooks and crannies throughout to get lost! Espionage owners G1 Group closed the nightclub in 2019. Photo by Danny Lawson.

Located at the Omni complex on Greenside Place, Mood was a huge 1000-capacity nightclub, which featured many regular popular events until it closed in 2013, with the building now occupied by a hotel. Pic by Cate Gillon.

Found in a former church on the Cowgate, Faith later became Sin. It is now the Irish bar, Stramash. Photo by Toby Williams.

Welcoming its first revellers just a few weeks shy of Hogmanay 1999, the 3,000-capacity Eros Elite broke new ground as a superclub fit for the new millennium, welcoming big name acts including Ian Van Dahl and Dee Dee. It closed it's doors in 2004, with the building now occupied by a casino and kids trampoline centre Gravity.

Gaia nightclub on King's Stable Road was a popular nightclub for many years. Formerly known as the Jaffacake, it was well known for it's mirrored walls and ceilings making the venue feel a bit like a labyrinth or an attraction at the shows! Latterly known as Silk, it closed its doors for good in January 2018. Photo by Sean Bell.

Honeycomb on Niddry Street was a popular nightclub for Edinburgh clubbers, later becoming Hive, which is still used as a nightclub and gig venue. Photo by Phil Wilkinson.

The legendary nightclub on Lothian Road was a popular spot with Edinburgh's revellers when it was Century 2000 and latterly Revolution. The old cinema building was later transformed into the Picture House concert venue and is now a Wetherspoons pub. Photo by Jeff Mitchell.

