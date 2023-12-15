Back when kids used to watch TV at dedicated times, there were programmes such as Super Gran and Balamory
How many of these did you watch growing up?
1. Balamory
The popular kids TV show Balamory has been running since 2002 and is shot mainly in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull. Photo: BBC
2. Katie Morag
Developed from the popular children's book of the same name by Mairi Hedderwick, Katie Morag was filmed on Isle of Lewis and follows Katie on her adventures on the fictional Scottish island of Struay. Photo: BBC
4. The Family Ness
The Family Ness, which ran in the 80s and repeated in the 90s was a cartoon about the adventures of a family of Loch Ness Monsters and human siblings, Elspeth and Angus MacTout. Photo: YouTube