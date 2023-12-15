News you can trust since 1873
This cult kids TV show started in 2002 and ran until 2010 before getting a reboot in 2017 starring River City's Aisha Toussaint.

10 Scottish kids' TV shows that will make you nostalgic

By Gary Flockhart
Published 12th Nov 2022, 11:45 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 14:44 GMT

Back when kids used to watch TV at dedicated times, there were programmes such as Super Gran and Balamory

How many of these did you watch growing up?

1. Balamory

The popular kids TV show Balamory has been running since 2002 and is shot mainly in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull. Photo: BBC

2. Katie Morag

Developed from the popular children's book of the same name by Mairi Hedderwick, Katie Morag was filmed on Isle of Lewis and follows Katie on her adventures on the fictional Scottish island of Struay. Photo: BBC

4. The Family Ness

The Family Ness, which ran in the 80s and repeated in the 90s was a cartoon about the adventures of a family of Loch Ness Monsters and human siblings, Elspeth and Angus MacTout. Photo: YouTube

