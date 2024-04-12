It’s been said before that Edinburgh has more pubs per square mile than any other city in the UK – and who are we to argue?

From spit and sawdust boozers to trendy style bars, locals and tourists are spoiled for choice when going for a night out in Scotland’s capital city. But while some amazing new venues have opened up in recent years, many of the city's great pubs of yesteryear are sadly no longer with us.

Here we take a look at some Edinburgh pubs that called last orders – how many of these pubs did you used to drink in?

11 Edinburgh pubs we loved and lost We take a look at 11 legendary Edinburgh pubs we loved and lost – including Trainspotting venue The Volunteer Arms, pictured.

Rutherford's Bar This establishment on Drummond Street was once frequented by the likes of Robert Louis Stevenson. These days, the building houses a restaurant called Hispaniola, run by the Ciao Roma Group.

The Cas Rock Pub The Cas Rock was a pub and live music venue devoted to punk, rock, metal and indie. It was replaced in 2000 by El Barrio.

The Dundee Arms Before its transformation into the Fountain Bar, the Dundee Arms on Dundee Street had a fairly rough reputation - rough enough to be nicknamed the Vietnam.