Before its transformation into the Fountain Bar, the Dundee Arms on Dundee Street had a fairly rough reputation - rough enough to be nicknamed the Vietnam.
11 photos of Edinburgh pubs that are gone but not forgotten

Edinburgh, it has been claimed, has more pubs per square mile than any other UK city.

By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago

From historical haunts to trendy style bars, revellers are spoiled for choice when looking for a night out in Scotland’s capital city.

But while some great venues have opened up in recent years, there are many of the city's pubs that are sadly no longer with us.

Here we take a look at some Edinburgh bars that called last orders a long time ago – how many of these did you used to drink in?

1. The Auld Toll

The Auld Toll at Tollcross had a traditional interior filled with old pictures, mirrors and some classic, if rather worn, pub furniture. Today it's The Blackbird - a decidedly more modern affair.

Photo: other

2. The Green Tree

The Green Tree in the Cowgate pictured in 1999. Popular with students and locals alike, this was a lively bar on the weekends.

Photo: TSPL

3. Rutherford's Bar

This establishment on Drummond Street was once frequented by the likes of Robert Louis Stevenson. These days, the building houses a restaurant called Hispaniola, run by the Ciao Roma Group.

Photo: TSPL

4. The Cas Rock Pub

The Cas Rock was a pub and live music venue devoted to punk, rock, metal and indie. It was replaced in 2000 by El Barrio.

Photo: TSPL

