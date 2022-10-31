From historical haunts to trendy style bars, revellers are spoiled for choice when looking for a night out in Scotland’s capital city.

But while some great venues have opened up in recent years, there are many of the city's pubs that are sadly no longer with us.

Here we take a look at some Edinburgh bars that called last orders a long time ago – how many of these did you used to drink in?

1. The Auld Toll The Auld Toll at Tollcross had a traditional interior filled with old pictures, mirrors and some classic, if rather worn, pub furniture. Today it's The Blackbird - a decidedly more modern affair. Photo: other Photo Sales

2. The Green Tree The Green Tree in the Cowgate pictured in 1999. Popular with students and locals alike, this was a lively bar on the weekends. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

3. Rutherford's Bar This establishment on Drummond Street was once frequented by the likes of Robert Louis Stevenson. These days, the building houses a restaurant called Hispaniola, run by the Ciao Roma Group. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

4. The Cas Rock Pub The Cas Rock was a pub and live music venue devoted to punk, rock, metal and indie. It was replaced in 2000 by El Barrio. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales