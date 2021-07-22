11 places around Edinburgh that make you feel like you've stepped back in time

Elegant New Town streets such as Moray Place and Circus Lane remain rooted in the Georgian era, while in the Old Town, ancient addresses including Whitehorse Close, Bakehouse Close and Riddles Court, retain much of their medieval character.

The Capital’s formidable connection to its past is not lost on filmmakers and producers of period dramas, who regularly drop by to make the most of the city’s stunning historic streetscapes.

A slew of successful period productions set in the 18th and 19th centuries have been filmed in Edinburgh the most recent being Belgravia in 2020.

Speaking to Film Edinburgh about the experience, Mark Ellis, Supervising Location Manager on Julian Fellowes’ BAFTA nominated costume drama, said: "Filming in Edinburgh was a joy from day one of the scout to the last day of strike.

"I wish all cities were as film friendly as Edinburgh.”

