13 photos of Edinburgh’s ugliest buildings – including the marmite-y St James Quarter and old St James Centre

Home to a range of architectural gems, Edinburgh is envied the world over for its beauty.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 8th Oct 2023, 15:04 BST

But not every construction in Scotland’s capital city has met with public approval, and down the years some of the city’s buildings have divided opinion.

Here we take a look at 13 of Edinburgh’s ‘ugliest’ buildings, including both the old St James Centre and new St James Quarter.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see our selections – and let us know your thoughts in the comments section before you go.

Originally the George Square Lecture Theatre when it was opened in 1970, the category B listed building was renamed after the late political researcher and MND campaigner.

1. Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre, George Square

Originally the George Square Lecture Theatre when it was opened in 1970, the category B listed building was renamed after the late political researcher and MND campaigner.

This Brutalist office building is located near Haymarket station.

2. No 1 Osborne Terrace, Haymarket

This Brutalist office building is located near Haymarket station.

Princes Street's New Club received a Brutalist makeover in 1967. Its neighbour to the west, the Life Association Building of Scotland, was demolished and replaced by a Brutalist retail unit the following year.

3. 86 Princes Street

Princes Street's New Club received a Brutalist makeover in 1967. Its neighbour to the west, the Life Association Building of Scotland, was demolished and replaced by a Brutalist retail unit the following year.

This unlisted building is located in the West Port area, and has long been regarded by critics as one of the worst eyesores in the city centre.

4. Argyle House

This unlisted building is located in the West Port area, and has long been regarded by critics as one of the worst eyesores in the city centre.

