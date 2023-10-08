Home to a range of architectural gems, Edinburgh is envied the world over for its beauty.

But not every construction in Scotland’s capital city has met with public approval, and down the years some of the city’s buildings have divided opinion.

Here we take a look at 13 of Edinburgh’s ‘ugliest’ buildings, including both the old St James Centre and new St James Quarter.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see our selections

1 . Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre, George Square Originally the George Square Lecture Theatre when it was opened in 1970, the category B listed building was renamed after the late political researcher and MND campaigner. Photo: WikiComms

2 . No 1 Osborne Terrace, Haymarket This Brutalist office building is located near Haymarket station. Photo: Flickr/Andy A

3 . 86 Princes Street Princes Street's New Club received a Brutalist makeover in 1967. Its neighbour to the west, the Life Association Building of Scotland, was demolished and replaced by a Brutalist retail unit the following year. Photo: Lost Edinburgh