13 photos of Edinburgh’s ugliest buildings – including the marmite-y St James Quarter and old St James Centre
Home to a range of architectural gems, Edinburgh is envied the world over for its beauty.
But not every construction in Scotland’s capital city has met with public approval, and down the years some of the city’s buildings have divided opinion.
Here we take a look at 13 of Edinburgh’s ‘ugliest’ buildings, including both the old St James Centre and new St James Quarter.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see our selections – and let us know your thoughts in the comments section before you go.
1 / 4