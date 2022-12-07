14 photos showing John Lennon's links to Scotland on 42nd anniversary of his assassination

John Lennon was shot dead on the night of December 8, 1980, as he and Yoko Ono were returning to their New York apartment. Forty two years on, we take a pictorial look back at the Beatles legend’s links to Scotland

In a letter written shortly before his death, John Lennon said he longed for Scotland more than his native England.

The late music icon had a deep affection for Scotland that persisted long after he left for New York in the early 1970s.

As a young boy, the future Beatle would often travel up from Liverpool to come and stay with his aunt and uncle in their terraced house in upmarket Murrayfield before heading up north to the family croft in Durness.

John even continued to visit at the height of Beatlemania; residing at his cousin Stan’s house in Currie after a famous Beatles show at Edinburgh’s ABC cinema in 1964.

Lennon’s last trip to Scotland in 1969 ended with an unexpected stay at the Lawson Memorial Hospital near Golspie. He had been travelling north in an Austin Maxi with wife Yoko, his son Julian and Yoko’s daughter Kyoko, when the car crashed near Loch Eriboll in Sutherland. All except Julian required stitches.

On the 42th anniversary of his tragic death, we take a look at 14 places north of the border that have a link to John Lennon.

1. Shandwick Place, Edinburgh John Lennon and Yoko Ono in Shandwick Place in Edinburgh - date unknown Photo: Bob Webb Photo Sales

2. Lawson Memorial Hospital The Lawson Memorial Hospital near Golspie, where John Lennon, Yoko Ono, John's son Julian and Yoko's daughter Kyoko were treated following their crash in an Austin Maxi on the road to Durness in 1969. Photo: NHS Scotland Photo Sales

3. Edinburgh Tattoo In an audio diary recorded in 1979, John expressed his love for the Edinburgh Tattoo and pledged to take son Sean to see it in 1981. Photo: Ian Georgeson Photo Sales

4. 15 Ormidale Terrace, Edinburgh John's Aunt Mather and Uncle Bert Sutherland's house at 15 Ormidale Terrace, where the Beatles song Rain was reportedly written. Photo: Ian Georgeson Photo Sales