Do remember any of these events from the 2000s?

15 photos that capture Edinburgh in the 2000s

We’ve trawled through our photo archives to dig out some pictures that perfectly capture Edinburgh in the 2000s.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 13th June 2022, 7:29 pm

Take a look at these photos of the Capital from back then – and soak up the nostalgia.

1. Andy Warhol exhibition

The famous columns of the National Gallery of Scotland were wrapped with images of Campbell’s soup cans to mark the upcoming Andy Warhol exhibition, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the artist’s death, on 31 July 2007.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

2. Foot of the Walk

This is what the foot of Leith Walk looked like on 29 June 2000, prior to its £4m facelift of the Newkirkgate shopping centre.

Photo: Pamela Grigg

3. Lorry Drivers protest

On 11 September 2000, lorry drivers drove slowly through the city in protest to the tax on fuel.

Photo: Susan Burrell

4. Fur protesters

The People Against Fur Trade group took to the east end of Princes Street for a protest march on 18 January 2000.

Photo: Phil Wilkinson

