Opening as the New Victoria on 25 August 1930, the same day Sean Connery was born, the Odeon cinema on Clerk Street has been much missed since its closure in 2003. Although it has lain vacant for almost 20 years, the art deco building thankfully still stands.
17 beloved Edinburgh institutions that are gone but not forgotten

From Rankins’ famous fruit & veg emporiums to Brattisani’s legendary chippies, we take a look at 17 lost Edinburgh institutions that are gone but not forgotten.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 4th July 2022, 3:27 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 3:40 pm

1. Baird the Bootmaker

Baird's shoe stores could be found all over the Capital at one time. This young boy is having his feet measured at the South Bridge branch in 1971.

Photo: Norman Wilson & Bill Stout

2. Martins the Bakers

Forget Greggs, Edinburgh institution Martins the Bakers was the place to go for a savoury light bite back in the day.

Photo: Denis Straughan

3. Mr Boni's

Mr Boni's on Home Street in Tollcross was the number one ice cream shop in Edinburgh before S Luca decided to migrate from Musselburgh. The family-owned institution served all manner of ices and specialised in ice cream cakes for children's birthdays.

Photo: Julie Bull

4. James Thin

There wasn't a bookworm, journalist or literary academic in Edinburgh who didn't shop at James Thin's at one point or another. Thin's had been in business for more than 150 years when it closed in 2002.

Photo: SEAN BELL

