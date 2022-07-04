Have a look through our photo gallery and take a trip back in time.
1. Baird the Bootmaker
Baird's shoe stores could be found all over the Capital at one time. This young boy is having his feet measured at the South Bridge branch in 1971.
Photo: Norman Wilson & Bill Stout
2. Martins the Bakers
Forget Greggs, Edinburgh institution Martins the Bakers was the place to go for a savoury light bite back in the day.
Photo: Denis Straughan
3. Mr Boni's
Mr Boni's on Home Street in Tollcross was the number one ice cream shop in Edinburgh before S Luca decided to migrate from Musselburgh. The family-owned institution served all manner of ices and specialised in ice cream cakes for children's birthdays.
Photo: Julie Bull
4. James Thin
There wasn't a bookworm, journalist or literary academic in Edinburgh who didn't shop at James Thin's at one point or another. Thin's had been in business for more than 150 years when it closed in 2002.
Photo: SEAN BELL