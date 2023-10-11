News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Dundee v Hearts. A Hearts fan holds his head in his hands as the league title slips away in 1986.Dundee v Hearts. A Hearts fan holds his head in his hands as the league title slips away in 1986.
Dundee v Hearts. A Hearts fan holds his head in his hands as the league title slips away in 1986.

17 nostalgic Edinburgh photos to transport you back to 1986

Edinburgh in 1986. It was a memorable year in which the Commonwealth Games made a controversial return to the city, financial firms prepared themselves for the ‘Big Bang’, and Hearts came within a whisker of lifting the Scottish Premier League title – only to be denied on the last day of the season.
By Gary Flockhart
Published 9th Oct 2022, 11:46 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:09 BST

Auld Reekie had been praised for its hosting of the 1970 Commonwealth Games 16 years earlier – but the Capital’s second attempt at playing host would sadly be swept up in controversy.

Firstly, the city had practically received the 1986 games by default, as no other city had wanted them.

Then, in the run up to the summer event, a mass boycott was staged in response to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s refusal to impose sanctions on South Africa’s apartheid administration.

From 59 potential participating nations, just 27 would make the trip to Edinburgh to compete in what would become unofficially known as the ‘Boycott Games’.

Moving over to professional football, Hearts were in top form, with a league and cup double on the cards as the Gorgie side approached the final few games of the 1985/86 season.

Sadly for Hearts fans, the season would end in tears.

The Jam Tarts surrendered their league title ambitions in some style within minutes of the final whistle of the last game of the season. A 2-0 loss away to Dundee, and Celtic’s 5-0 win at St Mirren consigned a broken Hearts to second place.

To make things worse, the team would then lose 3-0 to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup Final.

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher speaks to Peter Heatly and Robert Maxwell when she visits the Games village during the Edinburgh Commonwealth Games 1986, held at Meadowbank stadium.

1. Iron Lady

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher speaks to Peter Heatly and Robert Maxwell when she visits the Games village during the Edinburgh Commonwealth Games 1986, held at Meadowbank stadium. Photo: Hamish Campbell

Photo Sales
Exterior of The Cooperage on the Water of Leith Edinburgh, a warehouse converted to apartments/flats. Picture taken September 1986.

2. Gentrification v1.0

Exterior of The Cooperage on the Water of Leith Edinburgh, a warehouse converted to apartments/flats. Picture taken September 1986. Photo: Alan Macdonald

Photo Sales
Madame Doubtfire's junk shop in Stockbridge in 1982 (the shop closed and was sold on when Madame Doubtfire died in 1979). Madame Doubtfire, the old woman who ran the shop, was the inspiration for a book (and later a film) by the same name, written by Anne Fine in 1986.

3. Madame Doubtfire's

Madame Doubtfire's junk shop in Stockbridge in 1982 (the shop closed and was sold on when Madame Doubtfire died in 1979). Madame Doubtfire, the old woman who ran the shop, was the inspiration for a book (and later a film) by the same name, written by Anne Fine in 1986. Photo: George Smith

Photo Sales
Hamish Taylor and Rob Roger dressed as a panto horse for Edinburgh Students Charities week fundraising in December 1986 - the horse reading the Evening News at Waverley station.

4. Why the long face?

Hamish Taylor and Rob Roger dressed as a panto horse for Edinburgh Students Charities week fundraising in December 1986 - the horse reading the Evening News at Waverley station. Photo: Crauford Tait

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghMargaret ThatcherSouth AfricaDundee