17 photos transporting you back to Edinburgh in 1961
As the nation settled into the Swinging Sixties, more time, money, and energy than ever before was being devoted to transforming Edinburgh into the festival city that we all know and love (or loathe) today.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 9:28 pm
Now in its teens, the Edinburgh International Festival had already secured its position as the city’s primary cultural event.
While far from attracting the millions of visitors it enjoys today, the late summer arts jamboree ensured a steady flow of tourism cash would pour into the Capital’s coffers each year.
As our archive pictures show, the festival, along with the ongoing construction of the Forth Road Bridge, was most definitely dominating news pages in Edinburgh in 1961.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription at https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/subscriptions.
Page 1 of 5