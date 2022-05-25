Scottish and Newcastle Breweries new office in Holyrood Road - Exterior
19 photos taking you back to a time when Edinburgh was a brewing powerhouse

Following the sad news the iconic Caledonian Brewery is to close its doors after 150 years, we take a look back to when Scotland’s capital city was a bona fide brewing powerhouse.

By Gary Flockhart
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 4:28 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 4:35 pm

One hundred years ago Edinburgh industry revolved around the three Bs: books, biscuits and beer – and lots of it.

As one of the most important brewing centres on the planet, the Capital once had as many chimney stalks as it did kirk spires; the air heavy with the pungent vapour of the former.

It’s part of the reason why the town ended up with its unenviable nickname: ‘Auld Reekie’.

It was a city of light industry, and, in addition to the many paper mills, book manufacturers, and biscuit makers, at the turn of 20th century there were almost 40 active breweries, the culmination of several centuries of beer-making tradition and expertise.

Today, the vast majority of the city’s major breweries have vanished, and the historic Caledonian Brewery at Slateford stands as a rare and unlikely survivor – though sadly not for much longer.

But not all is lost. A number of independent microbreweries have appeared in the Capital in recent years, ensuring that Edinburgh’s brewing tradition is alive and well.

Having dipped into our photographic archive, we take a look at 19 photos transporting us back to the days when Edinburgh was still a brewing powerhouse.

1. Barrels lined up at Drybrough's

Barrels lined up at Drybrough's Craigmillar (Duddingston) Brewery. Edinburgh.

Photo: TSPL

2. Caledonian Brewery staff 1992

Employees Bill Edmund (with barrel) and Grahame Wood preparing to open Edinburgh's Caledonian Brewery doors to the public during Brewery Month, September 1992.

Photo: Colin McPherson

3. Nick Groves at former Craigwell Brewery 1987

Architect Nick Groves outside Craigwell Brewery, newly converted to houses, in Calton Road Edinburgh. Picture taken July 1987.

Photo: Hamish Campbell

4. Exterior view of the Fountain Brewery

The famous Fountain Brewery flyover at Fountainbridge pictured in 2003.

Photo: LEWIS HOUGHTON

