British heavyweight boxer Henry Cooper in Edinburgh to publicise his autobiography in April 1974.

1974: Showbiz stars, royalty and local faces in this gallery of Edinburgh photos

It’s almost 50 years ago that these pictures first appeared in the Edinburgh Evening News.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 11:09 am

1974 was the year of the three-day week, two general elections … and Brian Clough was sacked after just 44 days in charge of Leeds United!

Edinburgh played host to royalty and many big stars from the world of showbiz and music – gigs in the capital included Deep Purple, Pink Floyd and Leonard Cohen to name but three.

Enjoy our stroll down memory lane with these images from our newspaper archives.

1. Memories of 1974

The Queen is shown round the Police headquarters at Fettes Avenue in Edinburgh in July 1974

Photo: Dick Ewart

2. Memories of 1974

Who remembers the petrol shortages of 1974? These customers got in before the "sold out" went back up at the Windyvale service station at Slateford in June 1974.

Photo: Albert Jordan

3. Memories of 1974

Nurses staged a demonstration in support of better pay

Photo: ALLAN MILLIGAN

4. Memories of 1974

Little girls with an umbrella hope the rain won't spoil the Lanimar Day parade taking place in Lanark in June 1974.

Photo: Ian Brand

