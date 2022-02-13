1974: Showbiz stars, royalty and local faces in this gallery of Edinburgh photos

1974 was the year of the three-day week, two general elections … and Brian Clough was sacked after just 44 days in charge of Leeds United!

Edinburgh played host to royalty and many big stars from the world of showbiz and music – gigs in the capital included Deep Purple, Pink Floyd and Leonard Cohen to name but three.

Enjoy our stroll down memory lane with these images from our newspaper archives.

1. Memories of 1974 The Queen is shown round the Police headquarters at Fettes Avenue in Edinburgh in July 1974

2. Memories of 1974 Who remembers the petrol shortages of 1974? These customers got in before the "sold out" went back up at the Windyvale service station at Slateford in June 1974.

3. Memories of 1974 Nurses staged a demonstration in support of better pay

4. Memories of 1974 Little girls with an umbrella hope the rain won't spoil the Lanimar Day parade taking place in Lanark in June 1974.