News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Trainspotting was a huge hit when it opened in cinemas in 1996.
Trainspotting was a huge hit when it opened in cinemas in 1996.

25 amazing photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1996, the year Trainspotting hit cinemas

When Danny Boyle’s cinematic adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s classic novel Trainspotting first hit cinemas in February 1996, Edinburgh was a very different place.

By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago

The Capital’s world-famous Hogmanay street party was at its peak.

A free event in those days, celebrations that year were recognised by the Guinness Book of Records at the world's largest New Year party, with approximately 400,000 people in attendance.

A young Stephen Hendry was in his pomp. The snooker pro, from South Queensferry, received the Evening News’ sports personality of the year award in 1996, which surely takes equal pride of place alongside the seven World Snooker Championship titles on his mantelpiece.

Scroll through our picture gallery, and be taken back to 1996.

1. Scotland v Wales

Gregor Townsend takes the brunt of the Welsh charge in the Scotland v Wales rugby game, 19 Feb 1996

Photo: IAN RUTHERFORD

Photo Sales

2. Festival Cavalcade

Big crowds turned out to see the 1996 Festival Cavalcade.

Photo: DENIS STRAUGHAN

Photo Sales

3. Hogmanay squeeze

Revellers celebrating New Year on Princes street at The Mound with Edinburgh Castle in the background. There were a reported 400,000 people in attendance.

Photo: GRAHAM HAMILTON

Photo Sales

4. Waverley Shopping Centre

The Waverley Shopping Centre, now Waverley Mall, looked very different in 1996.

Photo: JON SAVAGE

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
EdinburghStephen HendryIrvine Welsh