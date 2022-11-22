25 amazing photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1996, the year Trainspotting hit cinemas

When Danny Boyle’s cinematic adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s classic novel Trainspotting first hit cinemas in February 1996, Edinburgh was a very different place.

The Capital’s world-famous Hogmanay street party was at its peak.

A free event in those days, celebrations that year were recognised by the Guinness Book of Records at the world's largest New Year party, with approximately 400,000 people in attendance.

A young Stephen Hendry was in his pomp. The snooker pro, from South Queensferry, received the Evening News’ sports personality of the year award in 1996, which surely takes equal pride of place alongside the seven World Snooker Championship titles on his mantelpiece.

Scroll through our picture gallery, and be taken back to 1996.

1. Scotland v Wales Gregor Townsend takes the brunt of the Welsh charge in the Scotland v Wales rugby game, 19 Feb 1996

2. Festival Cavalcade Big crowds turned out to see the 1996 Festival Cavalcade.

3. Hogmanay squeeze Revellers celebrating New Year on Princes street at The Mound with Edinburgh Castle in the background. There were a reported 400,000 people in attendance.

4. Waverley Shopping Centre The Waverley Shopping Centre, now Waverley Mall, looked very different in 1996.