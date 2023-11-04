News you can trust since 1873
26 nostalgic photos showing the changing face of the Shore in Leith over the years

Edinburgh’s main port area has changed a lot over the years
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 4th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

The Shore is a historic and picturesque part of Old Leith, the harbour area of Edinburgh where the final section of the Water of Leith flows through Leith Docks into the Firth of Forth.

Over the years this area has changed beyond all recognition, from the bustling Leith Docks to stylish waterfront apartments and wine bars, and the Ocean Terminal shopping centre which opened in 2001 and is home to the Royal Yacht Britannia.

The yacht Ocean Mist 'To Let' at Leith docks in August 1985. The ship was later converted into a floating restaurant (The Old Ship).

1. Mist on the water

The yacht Ocean Mist 'To Let' at Leith docks in August 1985. The ship was later converted into a floating restaurant (The Old Ship). Photo: Crauford Tait

The site of Ocean Terminal at Leith Docks, pictured in 1997 before construction got underway and the shopping centre opened in 2001.

2. Changed days

The site of Ocean Terminal at Leith Docks, pictured in 1997 before construction got underway and the shopping centre opened in 2001. Photo: GRAHAM HAMILTON

Reclaiming ground at the old east and west dock at Leith in Edinburgh in February 1970.

3. Wasteland

Reclaiming ground at the old east and west dock at Leith in Edinburgh in February 1970. Photo: T Souness

The Ocean Terminal opening party in 2001, with guests pictured mingling in the new mall. The land was formerly occupied by the Henry Robb shipyard, which closed in 1983.

4. Grand opening

The Ocean Terminal opening party in 2001, with guests pictured mingling in the new mall. The land was formerly occupied by the Henry Robb shipyard, which closed in 1983. Photo: SEAN BELL

