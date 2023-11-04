The Shore is a historic and picturesque part of Old Leith, the harbour area of Edinburgh where the final section of the Water of Leith flows through Leith Docks into the Firth of Forth.

Over the years this area has changed beyond all recognition, from the bustling Leith Docks to stylish waterfront apartments and wine bars, and the Ocean Terminal shopping centre which opened in 2001 and is home to the Royal Yacht Britannia.