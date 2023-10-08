Taking a look back at photos of Edinburgh’s prison

HMP Edinburgh at Stenhouse, formerly known and better known by locals to this day as Saughton Prison, has housed thousands of prisoners since it opened more than 100 years ago in 1920.

The prison receives inmates from the courts in Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Borders. It manages adult male and female individuals including those on remand, short term sentences, long term sentences, life sentence prisoners and extended sentence prisoners.

We’ve taken a look back into our photo archives to find some incredible photos of the Edinburgh landmark.

1 . The big house A policewoman controls access to Saughton Prison in 2002 where a disturbance broke out in Glenesk Hall after a dispute over visiting rights. Photo: Phil Wilkinson Photo Sales

2 . Doing time An inmate pictured inside his cell at Saughton Prison in June, 1994. Photo: IAN RUTHERFORD Photo Sales

3 . Locked up A prisoner looking through the bars of C Hall, Saughton Jail, Edinburgh, in June, 1994. Photo: Ian Rutherford Photo Sales