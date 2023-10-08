27 pictures looking back at HMP Edinburgh known as Saughton Prison since it open 100 years ago
Taking a look back at photos of Edinburgh’s prison
HMP Edinburgh at Stenhouse, formerly known and better known by locals to this day as Saughton Prison, has housed thousands of prisoners since it opened more than 100 years ago in 1920.
The prison receives inmates from the courts in Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Borders. It manages adult male and female individuals including those on remand, short term sentences, long term sentences, life sentence prisoners and extended sentence prisoners.
We’ve taken a look back into our photo archives to find some incredible photos of the Edinburgh landmark.
