By Kevin Quinn
Published 8th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

HMP Edinburgh at Stenhouse, formerly known and better known by locals to this day as Saughton Prison, has housed thousands of prisoners since it opened more than 100 years ago in 1920.

The prison receives inmates from the courts in Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Borders. It manages adult male and female individuals including those on remand, short term sentences, long term sentences, life sentence prisoners and extended sentence prisoners.

We’ve taken a look back into our photo archives to find some incredible photos of the Edinburgh landmark.

A policewoman controls access to Saughton Prison in 2002 where a disturbance broke out in Glenesk Hall after a dispute over visiting rights.

A policewoman controls access to Saughton Prison in 2002 where a disturbance broke out in Glenesk Hall after a dispute over visiting rights. Photo: Phil Wilkinson

An inmate pictured inside his cell at Saughton Prison in June, 1994.

An inmate pictured inside his cell at Saughton Prison in June, 1994. Photo: IAN RUTHERFORD

A prisoner looking through the bars of C Hall, Saughton Jail, Edinburgh, in June, 1994.

A prisoner looking through the bars of C Hall, Saughton Jail, Edinburgh, in June, 1994. Photo: Ian Rutherford

The Evening Dispatch Sports Forum Quiz at Saughton Prison between prison officers & police in March, 1960.

The Evening Dispatch Sports Forum Quiz at Saughton Prison between prison officers & police in March, 1960. Photo: Archive

