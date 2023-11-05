1 . Kinetic sculpture at top of Leith Walk

A 'kinetic sculpture', one of Edinburgh's first examples of community art, was installed in the middle of the roundabout at Picardy Place, at the top of Leith Walk, in November 1973. The 80ft tall scaffold structure was made up of fluorescent tubes, which were supposed to light up and change colour according to wind speed and direction. But it rarely worked and after ten years it was taken down in 1983. Photo: Bill Stout