29 amazing pictures of Edinburgh in 1973 from visit by Paul McCartney to demolition of Waverley Market
It was the year when Edinburgh installed a controversial “kinetic sculpture” in the middle of a very different looking Picardy Place roundabout, Margo MacDonald got elected to Westminster and 7:84 Theatre Company produced its legendary The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil.
Other notable events in the Capital in 1973 included the demolition of Waverley Market, Hibs’ 7-0 victory over Hearts in the New Year derby and Wings appearing in concert at the Odeon, not to mention the Evening News celebrating its 100th birthday.
Ted Heath was prime minister, Richard Nixon president of the United States and Britain joined what was then the European Economic Community (EEC).
Scroll through these pictures to get a glimpse of what was going on in Edinburgh 50 years ago.