News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Former Beatle Paul McCartney, with Linda McCartney and baby Stella McCartney outside Edinburgh's North British hotel in Princes Street - now the Balmoral - in May 1973. Wings had played a concert at the Odeon the previous evening.Former Beatle Paul McCartney, with Linda McCartney and baby Stella McCartney outside Edinburgh's North British hotel in Princes Street - now the Balmoral - in May 1973. Wings had played a concert at the Odeon the previous evening.
Former Beatle Paul McCartney, with Linda McCartney and baby Stella McCartney outside Edinburgh's North British hotel in Princes Street - now the Balmoral - in May 1973. Wings had played a concert at the Odeon the previous evening.

29 amazing pictures of Edinburgh in 1973 from visit by Paul McCartney to demolition of Waverley Market

Take a look at what was happening in Edinburgh 50 years ago
By Ian Swanson
Published 5th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

It was the year when Edinburgh installed a controversial “kinetic sculpture” in the middle of a very different looking Picardy Place roundabout, Margo MacDonald got elected to Westminster and 7:84 Theatre Company produced its legendary The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil.

Other notable events in the Capital in 1973 included the demolition of Waverley Market, Hibs’ 7-0 victory over Hearts in the New Year derby and Wings appearing in concert at the Odeon, not to mention the Evening News celebrating its 100th birthday.

Ted Heath was prime minister, Richard Nixon president of the United States and Britain joined what was then the European Economic Community (EEC).

Scroll through these pictures to get a glimpse of what was going on in Edinburgh 50 years ago.

A 'kinetic sculpture', one of Edinburgh's first examples of community art, was installed in the middle of the roundabout at Picardy Place, at the top of Leith Walk, in November 1973. The 80ft tall scaffold structure was made up of fluorescent tubes, which were supposed to light up and change colour according to wind speed and direction. But it rarely worked and after ten years it was taken down in 1983.

1. Kinetic sculpture at top of Leith Walk

A 'kinetic sculpture', one of Edinburgh's first examples of community art, was installed in the middle of the roundabout at Picardy Place, at the top of Leith Walk, in November 1973. The 80ft tall scaffold structure was made up of fluorescent tubes, which were supposed to light up and change colour according to wind speed and direction. But it rarely worked and after ten years it was taken down in 1983. Photo: Bill Stout

Photo Sales
A fire broke out at Crawford's whisky bond in Leith in December 1973. Firemen used a hydraulic platform to fight the flames.

2. Fire at Crawford's whisky bond in Leith

A fire broke out at Crawford's whisky bond in Leith in December 1973. Firemen used a hydraulic platform to fight the flames. Photo: Denis Straughan

Photo Sales
There were crowds on the beach at Portobello for the popular sand castle competition during Portobello Festival Week in June 1973.

3. Portobello Festival sand castle competition

There were crowds on the beach at Portobello for the popular sand castle competition during Portobello Festival Week in June 1973. Photo: T. Souness

Photo Sales
Edinburgh athlete Helen Golden received the Usher-Vaux Sportswoman of the Year Award for 1973. She is beside a brewer's dray outside the firm's brewery.

4. STENnews-01-11--23-1973 pap-SCOTupload

Edinburgh athlete Helen Golden received the Usher-Vaux Sportswoman of the Year Award for 1973. She is beside a brewer's dray outside the firm's brewery. Photo: Jack Crombie

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghPaul McCartneyHibs