29 amazing pictures of Edinburgh's Royal Mile in the 1970s: Sean Connery, state visits and old gap sites
A look back at Edinburgh’s most historic street in the Seventies
It’s Edinburgh’s most historic street, but the Royal Mile has nevertheless seen some changes over the years.
Here’s a look back to what it was like in the 1970s – a gaping, vacant plot where a well-established hotel now stands; some familiar buildings looking a little different back then; some properties being demolished and others redeveloped.
And of course the Royal Mile is a place for parades – and the Seventies seem to have had quite a few, with state visits from King Carl Gustav of Sweden and Queen Juliana of the Netherlands, as well as Queen Elizabeth II’s silver jubilee.
But these pictures also include more everyday scenes which may stir some memories. Scroll through them to get a glimpse of Edinburgh five decades ago.
