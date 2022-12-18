Edinburgh rightfully has a reputation as a city of historic sandstone townhouses and tenements – but there are some stunning art deco buildings amongst the more traditional designs.
When art deco began to emerge, it was viewed as fresh and cutting-edge, providing an elegance without the over-adornment of the Victorian and Edwardian eras.
In the 1930s Edinburgh’s architects brought the style to the Capital, and while some – such as Portobello’s open-air pool and the Embassy Cinema at Boswall Parkway – no longer remain, many still stand.
We’ve trawled through the picture archives to bring you nine of the best art deco building you can see in Auld Reekie today.
1. Maybury Casino, South Maybury
Designed by architects Patterson and Broom in 1935, the Maybury Casino originally opened as a roadhouse at a cost of £25,000. Following its closure in 1987, it underwent an extensive renovation, reopening as a conference centre. In 1997 it was bought over by Stakis Casinos. The entrance tower of the casino was designed to resemble the radiator grille of a classic American car. (Pic: Darrin Antrobus)
Art deco in suburban Edinburgh: 30 Old Kirk Road. (Pic: Google Maps)
3. St Andrew’s House, Regent Road
Constructed between 1934 and 1939 on the former site of Calton Jail, St Andrew’s House is regarded by many as one of Scotland’s foremost examples of grand art deco. It serves as the offices of the Scottish Government and is protected with a Category A listing. (Pic: Kim Traynor)
4. Capital Building, St Andrew Square
Stood on the south west corner of St Andrew Square where it meets George Street is the Capital Building. Completed in 1939 the six-storey masterpiece also ranks as one of the city’s last attempts at art deco before the outbreak of the Second World War. It is said that the Capital Building attracted a lot of criticism when it was first built as it was deemed as being unsympathetic to the existing architectural fabric of Edinburgh’s Georgian New Town. (Pic: Google Maps)
