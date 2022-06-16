We’ve trawled through the archives to bring you 9 of the Capital’s lost wonders we wish were still with us today.
1. Portobello Marine Gardens, Edinburgh.
Photo: Contributed
2. Rockville House ( 1858-1966)
Resembling a Chinese pagoda, the peculiar-looking Rockville House was comprised of stones from every quarry in Scotland. It was demolished in 1966 much to the horror of conservationists.
Photo: TSPL
3. North British & Mercantile building (1904-1966)
The North British & Mercantile Insurance Company's headquarters were regarded by many as a palace on Princes Street. BHS was built on its site in 1966.
Photo: TSPL
4. Calton Jail (1817-1930)
Calton Jail was Scotland's largest prison and now all that remains is the Governor's House and its perimeter wall.
Photo: TSPL