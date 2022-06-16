Edwardian Edinburgh's answer to Alton Towers, the Marine Gardens occupied a huge stretch of west Portobello at Seafield and included a large ballroom, amusement park and even a sports stadium.
Edwardian Edinburgh's answer to Alton Towers, the Marine Gardens occupied a huge stretch of west Portobello at Seafield and included a large ballroom, amusement park and even a sports stadium.

9 amazing photos of Edinburgh's lost landmarks

Edinburgh has lost countless architectural wonders and iconic landmarks over the years.

By Gary Flockhart
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 5:38 pm

We’ve trawled through the archives to bring you 9 of the Capital’s lost wonders we wish were still with us today.

1. Portobello Marine Gardens, Edinburgh.

Portobello Marine Gardens, Edinburgh.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

2. Rockville House ( 1858-1966)

Resembling a Chinese pagoda, the peculiar-looking Rockville House was comprised of stones from every quarry in Scotland. It was demolished in 1966 much to the horror of conservationists.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

3. North British & Mercantile building (1904-1966)

The North British & Mercantile Insurance Company's headquarters were regarded by many as a palace on Princes Street. BHS was built on its site in 1966.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

4. Calton Jail (1817-1930)

Calton Jail was Scotland's largest prison and now all that remains is the Governor's House and its perimeter wall.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Edinburgh
Next Page
Page 1 of 3