Edinburgh 1972: Year the city welcomed Neil Armstrong and Eurovision - and music fans flocked to Bruce’s in Rose Street

They give a snapshot of the city, its VIP visitors, and its ever changing landscape from half a century ago.
And, as they show, back then, we all rented our television sets for the princely sum of around £1.53 per week!
Enjoy the trip down memory lane…
1. Edinburgh 1972
American astronaut Neil Armstrong signs the visitors' book at Edinburgh City Chambers in March 1972, watched by Lord Provost James McKay and his wife.
Photo: Denis Straughan
2. Edinburgh 1972
Long before the UK was handed nul points on a regular basis, Edinburgh hosted the Eurovision Song Contest.
1972 brought a host of performers to the competition, staged at the Usher Hall - including The New Seekers.
Photo: TSPL
3. Edinburgh 1972
British actress - and national treasure - Joanna Lumley with a film camera in White Horse Close, Edinburgh, while making a film for Scottish Cashmere in October 1972.
Photo: Albert Jordan
4. Edinburgh 1972
Before there was Ticketmaster, the only way to get a ticket to a gig was to queue at the venue - even if that meant camping out all night!
The fans are all sitting outside the King's Theatre for Led Zeppelin tickets.
Photo: TSPL