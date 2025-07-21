Edinburgh 2000: 16 great photos from the Capital 25 years ago

Yes, we can’t believe either that it’s been a quarter of a century since the Millenium arrived - thankfully without any of the bugs many were worried about when we moved into the 21st century.
There are great photos in this gallery, including fun shots of youngsters in Edinburgh, as well as sporting heroes like Ken Buchanan and Mixu Paatelainen, and some award winners from the Capital that year also including top filmmakers and hairdressers..
1. Flushed with pride
Silverknowes Primary held a 'Think Before You Flush' day in February 2000, with Rory Blake, 9, pictured with the monster his team made called REX 2000. | TSPL Photo: National World
2. New Year Sprint
The New Year sprint at Musselburgh Race Course in January 2000 saw Karen Steede from Jedburgh (centre) become only the second ever woman to make the final, she was narrowly beaten by Nick Smith from Fife. | TSPL/ Ian Rutherford Photo: National World
3. Steaks for sale
Kirsty Thompson (10) from Black Castle Farm selling steaks at Haddington's first farmers' market, held in April, 2000. | TSPL Photo: Julie Bull
4. All white?
The Celebrations started early in Edinburgh as the Notting Hill Carnival came to the Mound Square for Hogmanay celebrations on December 31, 2000. | TSPL/ National World Photo: Neil Hanna
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.