Edinburgh 2000: 16 great photos from the Capital 25 years ago

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:44 BST

We’ve taken a look back in our photo archive to find these great pictures of life in Edinburgh 25 years ago in 2000.

Yes, we can’t believe either that it’s been a quarter of a century since the Millenium arrived - thankfully without any of the bugs many were worried about when we moved into the 21st century.

Sign up today for our breaking newsletter and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox

There are great photos in this gallery, including fun shots of youngsters in Edinburgh, as well as sporting heroes like Ken Buchanan and Mixu Paatelainen, and some award winners from the Capital that year also including top filmmakers and hairdressers..

Silverknowes Primary held a 'Think Before You Flush' day in February 2000, with Rory Blake, 9, pictured with the monster his team made called REX 2000.

1. Flushed with pride

Silverknowes Primary held a 'Think Before You Flush' day in February 2000, with Rory Blake, 9, pictured with the monster his team made called REX 2000. | TSPL Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The New Year sprint at Musselburgh Race Course in January 2000 saw Karen Steede from Jedburgh (centre) become only the second ever woman to make the final, she was narrowly beaten by Nick Smith from Fife.

2. New Year Sprint

The New Year sprint at Musselburgh Race Course in January 2000 saw Karen Steede from Jedburgh (centre) become only the second ever woman to make the final, she was narrowly beaten by Nick Smith from Fife. | TSPL/ Ian Rutherford Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Kirsty Thompson (10) from Black Castle Farm selling steaks at Haddington's first farmers' market, held in April, 2000.

3. Steaks for sale

Kirsty Thompson (10) from Black Castle Farm selling steaks at Haddington's first farmers' market, held in April, 2000. | TSPL Photo: Julie Bull

Photo Sales
The Celebrations started early in Edinburgh as the Notting Hill Carnival came to the Mound Square for Hogmanay celebrations on December 31, 2000.

4. All white?

The Celebrations started early in Edinburgh as the Notting Hill Carnival came to the Mound Square for Hogmanay celebrations on December 31, 2000. | TSPL/ National World Photo: Neil Hanna

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice