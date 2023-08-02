After two years of cancellations, scaling back and social distancing, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is back – here we take a look at what the feast of arts looked like during the first 20 years of its history.

Taking place (almost) every August, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is the world’s largest arts festival, with more than 55,000 performances of 3,548 shows at the 2018 edition.

The Fringe started life when eight theatre companies turned up uninvited to the first Edinburgh International Festival in 1947, using several smaller venues in the city to stage their productions – as well as attracting audiences across the Forth with a play in Dunfermline Abbey.

The first programme fo the event was printed in 1954, the first central booking service in 1955 and the Festival Fringe Society – who still organise the festival today – were formed in 1959.

It remains an open access performing arts festival, meaning there is no selection committee and that anybody can participate.

While the early years were dominated by theatre and late-night revue shows, comedy has come to the forefront since the late 1980s – partly due to the impact of the Perrier Award, which launched the careers of a string of high-profile performers, including Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Sean Hughes, Frank Skinner, Jenny Eclair, Steve Coogan, Dylan Moran, The League of Gentlemen, and Lee Evans.

Now called the Edinburgh Comedy Award, it's still awarded every year, with Sam Campbell the last winner for his show ‘Comedy Show’.

Here are 19 pictures to take you back to the events held over half a century ago – including some famous faces.

1 . Don't lose your head The all-boy Leyton County High School production of Measure for Measure at the Edinburgh Academy Hall on the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1958. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2 . Drama Members of the 60 Group rehearsing Arthur Miller's 'A View from the Bridge', one of their Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows, in 1963. The man being held at front is Michael Cronin, best known for playing Mr 'Bullet' Baxter in Grange Hill. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3 . Tamed Oxford & Cambridge Players in 'The Taming of The Shrew' at Riddells Court Hall during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1952. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4 . King of the castle Craigmillar Castle provided a spectacular setting for the Oxford University Players performance of Edward II during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe of 1954. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5