With Halloween just around the corner, we’ve taken a look in our archive to find some spooky photos of previous Halloween celebrations in Edinburgh and the Lothians.
We found great photos of Edinburgh youngsters out guising on the city’s streets and lots of pumpkin picking, apple dooking and dressing up. While many of the Halloween traditions remain much the same in the Capital, these photos will take you back to days gone by and help get you into the Halloween spirit.
1. Dooking fun
Children's Halloween party at Greenside Parish Church in Edinburgh in 1971, with Elizabeth Watson pictured dooking for apples. Photo: T Souness
2. Halloween fun
Children trying to catch treacle scones at the children's Hallowe'en party at Greenside Parish Church in Edinburgh, in November 1971. Photo: T Souness
3. Spooky animals
Animals at Edinburgh Zoo got into the Halloween spirit thanks to a few spooky treats from keepers in 2018. Photo: RZSS
4. Halloween house
Pictured in 2018, Jack (9) & Jessica(6) McCallum outside their home in Sighthill Drive Edinburgh, which gets into the spooky spirit every year, with hundreds of local children turning up to enjoy the 'Halloween house' every year, with donations passed onto charity. Neil Hanna Photography
