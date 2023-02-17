We’ve taken a look back at what life was like growing up in Edinburgh in the 1990s, a time before we were all glued to our mobile phones, and the internet took over our lives.
A simpler time, with more children and teenagers out and about meeting each other in the city’s pubs, clubs, cafe and other meeting spots, we also take a look at the fashions of the time and things that were such an important part of life in Edinburgh during that decade which we have almost forgotten about now.
1. Little Marcos
Opened in 1980 as Scotland’s first indoor soft play area, it was a cool place for kids and a favourite venue for birthday parties in the 1990s. Before shutting in 2008, it welcomed one million children through its Grove Street doors.
Photo: Comp
2. What Everyone Wants
Most Edinburgh kids in the 1990s were dragged through this discount multi-level rabbit warren department store in South Bridge by their mum on a Saturday afternoon. Known affectionately as "Watties" it was perfectly situated across the road from Poundstretchers "Poundies" allowing mums to have a hunt for bargains on a shopping trip.
Photo: DENIS STRAUGHAN
3. Leith Waterworld
Situated off the bottom of Leith Walk, Leith Waterworld opened in 1992 and was a must visit attraction for Edinburgh's kids in the 90s thanks to its flumes, wave machine and a fast river run. It sadly closed its doors for good in January 2012.
Photo: Esme Allen
4. Odeon cinema
One of the main forms of entertainment for children growing up in Edinburgh in the 1990s was undoubtedly a trip to the cinema, with the Odeon cinema on South Clerk Street seen as the best in the city for many years.
Photo: BILL HENRY