We’ve taken a look back at what life was like growing up in Edinburgh in the 1990s , a time before we were all glued to our mobile phones, and the internet took over our lives.

A simpler time, with more children and teenagers out and about meeting each other in the city’s pubs, clubs, cafe and other meeting spots, we also take a look at the fashions of the time and things that were such an important part of life in Edinburgh during that decade which we have almost forgotten about now.