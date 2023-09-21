News you can trust since 1873
Published 21st Sep 2023
Edinburgh in the 1990s was a very different city to the one we know today. It was a time before online shopping, social media and video games.

Everyone who grew up in the city during that time will have memories of day trips, nights out and visits to meeting spots that didn’t stand the test of time. Fashions, music and even the Edinburgh skyline were different to the ones we know today.

Take a look through our picture gallery to transport yourself back to Edinburgh the 1990s.

Before the organised and multi-million pound Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations were introduced in the late 90s, Edinburgers brought in the bells at the Tron, off the High Street at Hunter Square. Teenagers pictured having a knees-up at the Tron Kirk in Edinburgh on Hogmanay 1990.

Most Edinburgh kids in the 1990s were dragged through this discount multi-level rabbit warren department store in South Bridge by their mum on a Saturday afternoon. Known affectionately as "Watties" it was perfectly situated across the road from Poundstretchers "Poundies" allowing mums to have a hunt for bargains on a shopping trip.

Situated off the bottom of Leith Walk, Leith Waterworld opened in 1992 and was a must visit attraction for Edinburgh's kids in the 90s thanks to its flumes, wave machine and a fast river run. It sadly closed its doors for good in January 2012.

One of the main forms of entertainment for children growing up in Edinburgh in the 1990s was undoubtedly a trip to the cinema, with the Odeon cinema on South Clerk Street seen as the best in the city for many years.

