Edinburgh in the '90s: 21 pictures looking back at life in the city in 1993, 30 years ago

Photos from the archive of life in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas in 1993

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 12:07 BST

We’ve taken another delve into our photo archive to find out what life was like in Edinburgh 30 years ago in 1993. The Gyle Shopping Centre opened its doors for the first time, providing locals with an American mall style shopping experience, with thousands turning up on opening day to get a look inside at the shops and facilities on offer at the new facility on the edge of the city.

Edinburgh beauty Queen Sarah MacRae winning her Miss Scotland title in 1993 at Bonkers Showbar in Glasgow.

1. Miss Scotland

Edinburgh beauty Queen Sarah MacRae winning her Miss Scotland title in 1993 at Bonkers Showbar in Glasgow. Photo: BILL HENRY

The Tattoo finale in 1993 involved a blazing Viking boat on the Castle Esplanade.

2. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The Tattoo finale in 1993 involved a blazing Viking boat on the Castle Esplanade. Photo: Contributed

Shoppers pour through the doors on the day the Gyle Shopping Centre officially opened in October 1993.

3. The Gyle

Shoppers pour through the doors on the day the Gyle Shopping Centre officially opened in October 1993. Photo: Alistair Linford

Singer Sharleen Spiteri with her band Texas performing at HMV in Edinburgh in 1993.

4. Texas

Singer Sharleen Spiteri with her band Texas performing at HMV in Edinburgh in 1993. Photo: Giulio Saggin

