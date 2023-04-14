News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: 11 fascinating photos remembering the lost pubs of Edinburgh from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s

It has been claimed that Edinburgh has more pubs per square mile than any other city in the whole of the UK – and who are we to argue?

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 31st Oct 2022, 17:27 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST

From history-steeped haunts to trendy style bars, locals and tourists are spoiled for choice when going for a night out in Scotland’s capital city.

But while some amazing new venues have opened up in recent years, many of the city's great pubs of yesteryear are sadly no longer with us.

Here we take a look at some Edinburgh pubs that called last orders -– how many of these did you used to drink in?

The Cas Rock was a pub and live music venue devoted to punk, rock, metal and indie. It was replaced in 2000 by El Barrio.

The Cas Rock was a pub and live music venue devoted to punk, rock, metal and indie. It was replaced in 2000 by El Barrio. Photo: TSPL

Located on Leith Walk, the Volunteer Arms - nicknamed the Volly - was made famous by Irvine Welsh's Trainspotting novel. Today, it has been transformed into the Mouse Trap, a gaming and music bar with a mural of Trainspotting character Begbie.

Located on Leith Walk, the Volunteer Arms - nicknamed the Volly - was made famous by Irvine Welsh's Trainspotting novel. Today, it has been transformed into the Mouse Trap, a gaming and music bar with a mural of Trainspotting character Begbie. Photo: TSPL

The Auld Toll at Tollcross had a traditional interior filled with old pictures, mirrors and some classic, if rather worn, pub furniture. Today it's The Blackbird - a decidedly more modern affair.

The Auld Toll at Tollcross had a traditional interior filled with old pictures, mirrors and some classic, if rather worn, pub furniture. Today it's The Blackbird - a decidedly more modern affair. Photo: other

Before its transformation into the Fountain Bar, the Dundee Arms on Dundee Street had a fairly rough reputation - rough enough to be nicknamed the Vietnam.

Before its transformation into the Fountain Bar, the Dundee Arms on Dundee Street had a fairly rough reputation - rough enough to be nicknamed the Vietnam. Photo: TSPL

