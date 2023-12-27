Edinburgh has lots of great, classic pubs and has always been a great city for a night out. We’ve taken a look back through our photo archive to find images which look back at some great nights out over the years.

There are some great photos of old Edinburgh drinking establishments that are no longer with us, such as The Highway Man at the bus station and the Cavern in Leith. And there are also great photos of stalwart pubs like Diggers and the Jinglin Geordie.