Edinburgh retro: 10 nostalgic pictures capturing Dalry Swim Centre through the years
Scotland's ninth oldest public swimming baths, Dalry Swim Centre has been used by thousands of locals since it opened to the public in 1897.
The Victorian swimming baths at Caledonian Crescent has been threatened with closure at various points over the years but is still there more than 125 years after it first opened. Dalry Swim Centre’s pool caters for all types of swimmers – whether you’re looking to log lengths or organise a family visit. The baths also have a gym, with instructors on hand to help with the equipment and offer advice.
It also has a sauna and steam rooms, while also providing regular fitness classes to help locals stay in shape. Something of a hidden gem to the west of the city centre, the beautifully preserved Victorian baths have a real community-feel and provide the main ingredients needed for a healthy, active lifestyle.