Edinburgh retro: 10 nostalgic pictures capturing Dalry Swim Centre through the years

We’ve taken a look in our photo archives for photos of the old Edinburgh swimming pool
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

Scotland's ninth oldest public swimming baths, Dalry Swim Centre has been used by thousands of locals since it opened to the public in 1897.

The Victorian swimming baths at Caledonian Crescent has been threatened with closure at various points over the years but is still there more than 125 years after it first opened. Dalry Swim Centre’s pool caters for all types of swimmers – whether you’re looking to log lengths or organise a family visit. The baths also have a gym, with instructors on hand to help with the equipment and offer advice.

It also has a sauna and steam rooms, while also providing regular fitness classes to help locals stay in shape. Something of a hidden gem to the west of the city centre, the beautifully preserved Victorian baths have a real community-feel and provide the main ingredients needed for a healthy, active lifestyle.

Edinburgh Battalion Boys Brigade at a Swimming Gala in Dalry Baths in April, 1963.

1. Ready to make a splash

Edinburgh Battalion Boys Brigade at a Swimming Gala in Dalry Baths in April, 1963. Photo: Archives

Scotland's ninth oldest public swimming baths, Dalry Swim Centre is pictured on the day it reopened to the public in January, 2019 following a major refurbishment.

2. Refurbishment

Scotland's ninth oldest public swimming baths, Dalry Swim Centre is pictured on the day it reopened to the public in January, 2019 following a major refurbishment. Photo: Chris Watt Photography

The Victorian-era Dalry Swim Centre has served the local community since it opened in 1897.

3. Victorian baths

The Victorian-era Dalry Swim Centre has served the local community since it opened in 1897. Photo: Chris Watt Photography

Instructor Norman Sarsfield is pictured teaching children to swim at Dalry baths using the harness and flippers, in January 1966.

4. A helping hand

Instructor Norman Sarsfield is pictured teaching children to swim at Dalry baths using the harness and flippers, in January 1966. Photo: Jack Crombie

