Overs a century has gone by since the burgh of Leith was amalgamated with the city of Edinburgh – but sharp-eyed locals can still find plenty of clues that the famous old port was once independent of the Capital.

The passing of the controversial 1920 Edinburgh Boundaries Extension and Tramways Act saw Auld Reekie fuse together with the old port and four Midlothian parishes to the south.

Leithers were passionate about the sovereignty of their town and voted overwhelmingly in favour of remaining separate from Edinburgh in two plebiscites held over the course of 1920.

Nevertheless, the boundaries act went through.

Here, we look at 11 remnants that serve as a reminder of the days when Leith was an independent burgh in its own right.

1 . Leith coat of arms Every independent burgh. needs its own coat of arms and Leith was no different. Granted on Feburary 27, 1889, the coat of arms bears the famous "Persevere" motto. The coat of arms can still be seen all over Leith today. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Leith Town Hall Carved into the stonework above the police station at Constitution Street are the words "TOWN HALL". Built in 1828 (Leith became an independent burgh in 1833) this was the original Leith Town Hall. The building still contains the old Victorian debating chamber within. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Leith Theatre Opened in 1932, Leith Theatre was built a full 12 years after amalgamation. Few are aware, however, that the complex was actually part of a promise to placate the Leith public for their acceptance of the 1920 merger. Photo: Ian Georgeson Photo Sales

4 . Leith Corn Exchange Edinburgh originally had its corn exchange at the Grass Market, but, prior to amalgamation, Leith had its very own. The former corn exchange building is situated at the corner of Constitution Street and Baltic Street. Photo: Danny Lawson Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3