2 . Ingliston Market

Good old "Ingy Market" was a very popular destination for Edinburgers in the 1990s looking for a bargain, with hundreds of stalls selling all kinds of goods every Sunday out at the open air market next to the airport. The big grey Gorilla was a handy landmark for meeting up with your parents when you got separated while checking out the latest Sega and Nintendo games or the latest fashions. The gorilla, pictured in July 1991 was later painted pink. The other photo was taken in June 1992. Photo: Sub