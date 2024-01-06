Edinburgh in the 1990s was a very different city to the one we know today. It was a time before online shopping, social media and video games.
Everyone who grew up in the city during that time will have memories of day trips, nights out and visits to meeting spots that didn’t stand the test of time. Fashions, music and even the Edinburgh skyline were different to the ones we know today.
Take a look through our picture gallery to transport yourself back to Edinburgh the 1990s.
1. Leith Waterworld
Situated off the bottom of Leith Walk, Leith Waterworld opened in 1992 and was a must visit attraction for Edinburgh's kids in the 90s thanks to its flumes, wave machine and a fast river run. It sadly closed its doors for good in January 2012. Photo: Esme Allen
2. Ingliston Market
Good old "Ingy Market" was a very popular destination for Edinburgers in the 1990s looking for a bargain, with hundreds of stalls selling all kinds of goods every Sunday out at the open air market next to the airport. The big grey Gorilla was a handy landmark for meeting up with your parents when you got separated while checking out the latest Sega and Nintendo games or the latest fashions. The gorilla, pictured in July 1991 was later painted pink. The other photo was taken in June 1992. Photo: Sub
3. John Menzies
John Menzies' Princes Street branch was a popular haunt for teenagers in the 1990s, heading downstairs to check out the latest computer games or buying their favourite magazine on the ground floor. The store, which closed in 1998 was also the location for the famous intro scene in the hit film Trainspotting, based on Edinburgh author Irvine Welsh's landmark book of the same name. Photo: ALAN LEDGERWOOD
4. Hogmanay at the Tron
Before the organised and multi-million pound Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations were introduced in the late 90s, Edinburgers brought in the bells at the Tron, off the High Street at Hunter Square. Teenagers pictured having a knees-up at the Tron Kirk in Edinburgh on Hogmanay 1990. Photo: Joe Steele