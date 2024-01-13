Edinburgh school and leisure centre

Wester Hailes Education Centre, which opened on August 21, 1978, is the home of Wester Hailes High School and leisure facilities including a pool and fitness centre.

In partnership with the secondary high school, the Wester Hailes leisure facilities have been helping to keep communities active across south and west Edinburgh for decades at the ‘WHEC’ as it is affectionately known by locals. The pool, gym, fitness classes, sports hall and 3G pitch all provide local people with more opportunities to get active.

The City of Edinburgh Council is currently redeveloping Wester Hailes High School in phases, with a planning application for phase two due to be submitted in March. Phase 2 involves the creation of a new four-storey building which will replace the remaining four teaching blocks.

1 . Wester Hailes Education Centre Wester Hailes Education Centre's leisure centre and high school have been serving the local community for more than 45 years. Photo: Ian Georgeson Photo Sales

2 . Hair-raising The Wester Hailes Education Centre (WHEC) Girls Day Out event in October, 2016, run by Active School to encourage girls to be healthier and more active - Amy Henderson, 14, is pictured in the PIYO class, which is similar to Yoga. Photo: Greg Macvean Photo Sales

3 . Royal seal of approval Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh (not in picture) visited the woodwork class at Wester Hailes Education Centre in Edinburgh, July 1980. The Queen is pictured chatting to a mature student. Photo: Ian Brand Photo Sales

4 . Jumping for joy The Edinburgh Dance Academy are pictured in July 2011 rehearsing at the Wester Hailes Education Centre, for the first ever Dance Proms at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Photo: Ian Rutherford Photo Sales