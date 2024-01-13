Edinburgh retro: 16 great photos of Wester Hailes Education Centre over the years
Wester Hailes Education Centre, which opened on August 21, 1978, is the home of Wester Hailes High School and leisure facilities including a pool and fitness centre.
In partnership with the secondary high school, the Wester Hailes leisure facilities have been helping to keep communities active across south and west Edinburgh for decades at the ‘WHEC’ as it is affectionately known by locals. The pool, gym, fitness classes, sports hall and 3G pitch all provide local people with more opportunities to get active.
The City of Edinburgh Council is currently redeveloping Wester Hailes High School in phases, with a planning application for phase two due to be submitted in March. Phase 2 involves the creation of a new four-storey building which will replace the remaining four teaching blocks.