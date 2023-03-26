News you can trust since 1873
RNVR HMS Claverhouse 4th Division - Inspection in Granton Square, 1957.

Edinburgh retro: 17 nostalgic photo memories of Edinburgh’s Granton district through the years

We take a look at Edinburgh’s Granton district down the decades...

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 26th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST

Situated in the north of Edinburgh, Granton forms part of Edinburgh's waterfront along the Firth of Forth and is, historically, known historically for its industries, including fishing, wire-manufacturing and gas production, as well as its harbour and once numerous factories.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 17 nostalgic photographs of Granton.

Police, firemen and an Edinburgh City Transport employee look at the damage after a number 9 bus crashed into a lamppost in Granton in November 1974.

1. Bus crash

Police, firemen and an Edinburgh City Transport employee look at the damage after a number 9 bus crashed into a lamppost in Granton in November 1974. Photo: Bill Stout

Ready to go sailing at Granton harbour Edinburgh in July 1972.

2. Ready to go sailing

Ready to go sailing at Granton harbour Edinburgh in July 1972. Photo: Hamish Campbell

Propane gas storage vessel at Silverknowes roundabout on its way to Granton Gas Works, 1966.

3. Propane gas tanker

Propane gas storage vessel at Silverknowes roundabout on its way to Granton Gas Works, 1966. Photo: TSPL

Children at Lochinvar Camp which provided emergency housing in North Edinburgh between Granton Road and Netherby Road for the homeless, 1951

4. Lochinvar children

Children at Lochinvar Camp which provided emergency housing in North Edinburgh between Granton Road and Netherby Road for the homeless, 1951 Photo: TSPL

