News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm

Edinburgh retro: 17 photo memories of Edinburgh in 1985, including dramatic eight-hour siege at city shop

Nineteen-Eighty Five was a year of grand openings and plenty of change in the city of Edinburgh.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 24th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

At Abbeyhill, in the east of Edinburgh, there was a dramatic firearms incident when a police raid on the shop Field and Stream in Montrose Terrace led to the owner firing a shot in an eight-hour stand off. Eric Miller was later jailed for 34 months.

Judge Lord Bannatyne slammed the pensioner’s “cavalier attitude” and lack of co-operation during his sentencing at the High Court in Perth. But the judge made an “exceptional circumstances” exemption to the normal mandatory five-year sentence for possessing a gun because the weapon was more than 100 years old, heavily corroded and the trigger no longer worked.

Elsewhere, there was the Emperor’s Warriors exhibition at the City Art Centre, which attracted tens of thousands of visitors over the summer and is still talked about to this day.

Take a look through our picture gallery, and be transported back to 1985.

University of Edinburgh students strolling around the Student Centre in Bristo Square, December 1985.

1. Stroll with it

University of Edinburgh students strolling around the Student Centre in Bristo Square, December 1985. Photo: Hamish Campbell

Photo Sales
SavaCentrestore in Edinburgh shopping centre Cameron Toll in December 1985.

2. SavaCentre

SavaCentrestore in Edinburgh shopping centre Cameron Toll in December 1985. Photo: Bill Stout

Photo Sales
Exterior and car park of Edinburgh shopping centre Cameron Toll in December 1985.

3. Cameron Toll

Exterior and car park of Edinburgh shopping centre Cameron Toll in December 1985. Photo: Bill Stout

Photo Sales
First Year history pupils from George Heriots school in Edinburgh, dressed in vintage clothing from the Royal Museum of Scotland in December 1985. One girl in a 1920s 'flapper' dress dances the Charleston.

4. Roaring Twenties

First Year history pupils from George Heriots school in Edinburgh, dressed in vintage clothing from the Royal Museum of Scotland in December 1985. One girl in a 1920s 'flapper' dress dances the Charleston. Photo: Joe Steele

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:EdinburghPerth