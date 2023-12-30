Edinburgh’s old speedway and greyhounds stadium

Powderhall Stadium, formerly the Powderhall Grounds, was a multi-sports facility overlooking the Water of Leith on Beaverhall Road, in the Broughton area of northern Edinburgh.

It opened in January 1870 and was modelled on the stadium at Stamford Bridge in London. It hosted professional sprint races, track and field athletics, professional football, international rugby, cycling, and dog races as well as boxing and pigeon shooting. It has been the home of Edinburgh football teams Hearts, Hibs, Leith Athletic, Edinburgh City and St Bernards, and was regularly the neutral venue for Edinburgh cup finals in the late 19th century.

For 100 years it hosted the Powderhall Sprint, the most famous professional sprint handicap in the world. In the 1920s it was converted into a greyhound stadium, hosting the Scottish Grand National for more than 65 years, and it also hosted professional speedway, providing a long-time home for the Edinburgh Monarchs.

Scotland have played two rugby union international matches at Powderhall. On Saturday 20 February 1897 Scotland beat Ireland 8-3, and on Saturday 12 March 1898 Scotland drew 3–3 with England. The stadium finally closed in 1995 and the site is now a housing estate.

1 . The dogs Powderhall hosted regular greyhound racing from 1927 until the venue was closed in 1995. This photo was taken in September, 1989, at the Edinburgh stadium.

2 . Demolition The scoreboard was just about all that was left of Powderhall Stadium in May, 1998, following its demolition.

3 . Bird's eye view An aerial view of Powderhall Sports Ground in Edinburgh, taken in October, 1962.

4 . Speedway Action from a Gulf Monarchs v Peterborough speedway meet at Powderhall track in August 1992. The Monarchs called Powderhall their home from 1977 until its closure in 1995.