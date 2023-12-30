Edinburgh retro: 21 great photos of Edinburgh's Powderhall Stadium over the years
Powderhall Stadium, formerly the Powderhall Grounds, was a multi-sports facility overlooking the Water of Leith on Beaverhall Road, in the Broughton area of northern Edinburgh.
It opened in January 1870 and was modelled on the stadium at Stamford Bridge in London. It hosted professional sprint races, track and field athletics, professional football, international rugby, cycling, and dog races as well as boxing and pigeon shooting. It has been the home of Edinburgh football teams Hearts, Hibs, Leith Athletic, Edinburgh City and St Bernards, and was regularly the neutral venue for Edinburgh cup finals in the late 19th century.
For 100 years it hosted the Powderhall Sprint, the most famous professional sprint handicap in the world. In the 1920s it was converted into a greyhound stadium, hosting the Scottish Grand National for more than 65 years, and it also hosted professional speedway, providing a long-time home for the Edinburgh Monarchs.
Scotland have played two rugby union international matches at Powderhall. On Saturday 20 February 1897 Scotland beat Ireland 8-3, and on Saturday 12 March 1898 Scotland drew 3–3 with England. The stadium finally closed in 1995 and the site is now a housing estate.