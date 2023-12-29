News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: Looking back at life in the city in 1993, 30 years ago

Photos from the archive of life in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas in 1993
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:06 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 17:04 GMT

As we reach the end of 2023, we’ve taken another delve into our photo archive to find out what life was like living in Edinburgh 30 years ago in 1993.

The Gyle Shopping Centre opened its doors for the first time, providing locals with an American mall style shopping experience, with a wide range of shops and facilities on offer at the new facility on the edge of the city.

Shoppers pour through the doors on the day the Gyle Shopping Centre officially opened in October 1993.

1. The Gyle

Shoppers pour through the doors on the day the Gyle Shopping Centre officially opened in October 1993. Photo: Alistair Linford

The Tattoo finale in 1993 involved a blazing Viking boat on the Castle Esplanade.

2. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The Tattoo finale in 1993 involved a blazing Viking boat on the Castle Esplanade. Photo: Contributed

Edinburgh beauty Queen Sarah MacRae winning her Miss Scotland title in 1993 at Bonkers Showbar in Glasgow.

3. Miss Scotland

Edinburgh beauty Queen Sarah MacRae winning her Miss Scotland title in 1993 at Bonkers Showbar in Glasgow. Photo: BILL HENRY

Singer Sharleen Spiteri with her band Texas performing at HMV in Edinburgh in 1993.

4. Texas

Singer Sharleen Spiteri with her band Texas performing at HMV in Edinburgh in 1993. Photo: Giulio Saggin

