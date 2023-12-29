Edinburgh retro: Looking back at life in the city in 1993, 30 years ago
Photos from the archive of life in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas in 1993
As we reach the end of 2023, we’ve taken another delve into our photo archive to find out what life was like living in Edinburgh 30 years ago in 1993.
The Gyle Shopping Centre opened its doors for the first time, providing locals with an American mall style shopping experience, with a wide range of shops and facilities on offer at the new facility on the edge of the city.
