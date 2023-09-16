1 . Changing times

Meadowbank Stadium started life as 'Old Meadowbank' in 1934 as a multi-purpose sports facility, mainly used as a football stadium by Leith Athletic between the 1930s and 1950s and as a motorcycle speedway track. The original stadium was demolished in the late 1960s to make way for the new Meadowbank Stadium which was built to host the 1970 Commonwealth Games. In the early months of 2019 the stadium was demolished and work begun on construction of its replacement, a much smaller more compact facility, which opened in 2022. Pictured above is a youth athletics meeting in 2004. Photo: Rob McDougall