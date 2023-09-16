Edinburgh’s top athletics stadium has seen many top athletics events over the years including the Commonwealth Games in 1970 and 1986, as well non-athletics events like Edinburgh Rugby matches and football matches involving home sides Spartans, Edinburgh City and Meadowbank Thistle, having previously been a popular speedway track for many years.
1. Changing times
Meadowbank Stadium started life as 'Old Meadowbank' in 1934 as a multi-purpose sports facility, mainly used as a football stadium by Leith Athletic between the 1930s and 1950s and as a motorcycle speedway track. The original stadium was demolished in the late 1960s to make way for the new Meadowbank Stadium which was built to host the 1970 Commonwealth Games. In the early months of 2019 the stadium was demolished and work begun on construction of its replacement, a much smaller more compact facility, which opened in 2022. Pictured above is a youth athletics meeting in 2004. Photo: Rob McDougall
2. Long jump
Unidentified long jumper during the Commonwealth Games at Meadowbank stadium Edinburgh in July 1970. Photo: Archives
3. Royal approval
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne in the royal carriage at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games at Meadowbank Stadium Edinburgh in July 1970. Photo: Archives
4. End of an era
Work to demolish Meadowbank Stadium taking place in 2018. That part of the large site is now occupied by new homes, with the stadium moving to the east of the site. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden