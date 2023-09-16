News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh's Meadowbank Stadium: 29 great photos showing the changing face of Meadowbank over the years

The changing face of Edinburgh’s premier athletics stadium
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 16th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

We’ve taken a look back in our photo archive to see the changing face of Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Stadium over the years.

Edinburgh’s top athletics stadium has seen many top athletics events over the years including the Commonwealth Games in 1970 and 1986, as well non-athletics events like Edinburgh Rugby matches and football matches involving home sides Spartans, Edinburgh City and Meadowbank Thistle, having previously been a popular speedway track for many years.

Meadowbank Stadium started life as 'Old Meadowbank' in 1934 as a multi-purpose sports facility, mainly used as a football stadium by Leith Athletic between the 1930s and 1950s and as a motorcycle speedway track. The original stadium was demolished in the late 1960s to make way for the new Meadowbank Stadium which was built to host the 1970 Commonwealth Games. In the early months of 2019 the stadium was demolished and work begun on construction of its replacement, a much smaller more compact facility, which opened in 2022. Pictured above is a youth athletics meeting in 2004.

Changing times

Unidentified long jumper during the Commonwealth Games at Meadowbank stadium Edinburgh in July 1970.

Long jump

Unidentified long jumper during the Commonwealth Games at Meadowbank stadium Edinburgh in July 1970. Photo: Archives

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne in the royal carriage at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games at Meadowbank Stadium Edinburgh in July 1970.

Royal approval

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne in the royal carriage at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games at Meadowbank Stadium Edinburgh in July 1970. Photo: Archives

Work to demolish Meadowbank Stadium taking place in 2018. That part of the large site is now occupied by new homes, with the stadium moving to the east of the site.

End of an era

Work to demolish Meadowbank Stadium taking place in 2018. That part of the large site is now occupied by new homes, with the stadium moving to the east of the site. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

