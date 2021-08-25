Famous Globetrotter fish restaurant consigned to past as Edinburgh chippy re-emerges with new name

Saltwater is the new name for the recently refurbed Globetrotter fish restaurant in Bruntsfield Place.

Following extensive refurbishment, the famous Globetrotter fish bar in Edinburgh’s Bruntsfield Place has re-emerged as Saltwater.

The new-look chippy, which has been in business for generations, re-opened its doors on Tuesday to welcome back its loyal customer base.

Owner Giuseppe Crolla says the name change was made following the retirement of his father, Fernando, who has given the bold decision his blessing.

Sign up to our Retro newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Alfred De Angelis outside the Globetrotter fish and chip shop in Bruntsfield Edinburgh, December 1988.

As well as the name change, the Crollas have decoarated the restaurant with brand new furnishings and a fresh lick of paint. Staff equipment has also been upgraded and the family have invested in a separate fryer to accommodate gluten-free customers.

With his family having served up fish suppers since 1964, when his Picinisco-born grandfather opened up a shop in Marchmont, Mr Crolla, 40, explained to the Evening News that he felt it was time for “a fresh start”.

He said: “I know Globetrotter has been here a long time, but we felt it was time for a change.

"I worked with my dad for 25 years and he kept the name because he liked it, but when he retired he told me it was time for me to put my own stamp on it.

"We take a lot of pride in what we do, and I really think we now have a better product, from how the place looks, to investing in a new fryer to cater for gluten free customers. My wife is coeliac, and I know how difficult it is to find somewhere suitable to eat."

Mr Crolla added: "The customers seem happy, though lots of people have come in to check if it’s still the same family running the business – we’ve reassured them it is.”

Author and former Scottish athletics champion, Peter Hoffmann, attended Boroughmuir High School in the early 1970s, and was a regular at the fish and chip shop when it was owned by Alfred De Angelis.

Still a frequent visitor to the chip shop when he is in Edinburgh, Mr Hoffmann, 65, who now lives in West Dunbartonshire, says he doesn’t mind the new name, but believes he will have a hard time referring to it as anything but “the Globie”.

He said: “I kept lots of diaries and journals in my youth, and the Globetrotter features regularly.

"Back in the seventies, we also had the International, which was a first-rate chippy at Gilmore Place, but the Globetrotter always came up trumps.

"I don’t think it’ll have much impact on the number of customers or anything like that, but I can hardly see me saying Saltwater rather ‘the Globie’.”

Crime writer Ian Rankin is up there with the fish & chip shop’s most famous patrons. In a tweet posted in 2019, the Rebus author even revealed it was his favourite Edinburgh chippy.

Responding to the name alteration, Mr Rankin said: “As far as I know it'll be the same family running the new restaurant and that's what matters most to me.

"As long as they still do my favourite fish supper in the city, I'll be happy.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.