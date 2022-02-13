The King’s Theatre closes this summer for a stunning £25 million transformation – so what a great excuse to dip into the archives once more?These photos first appeared in the Evening News between 1978 and 1984, and feature some instantly recognisable faces.
Enjoy the trip down memory lane!
1985 - Scottish entertainer Stanley Baxter was playing Widow Twankey in Aladdin, and he took time out to present a Snoopy telephone to four children from Graysmill School in Edinburgh.
Photo: Stan Warburton
Children's TV presenter and actor Brian Cant appeared in Doctor in the House at the King's in November 1985.
Photo: Bill Newton
In 1984, Evening News reporter Scott Begbie auditioned for the part of the corpse in The Real Inspector Hound.
He had to prove he wouldn't laugh or flinch when touched or a gun is fired.
Photo: Joe Steele
TV and film actor and comedian, Charlie Drake, at a photo-call outside the theatre in May 1982.
Photo: Albert Jordan