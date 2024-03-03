News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Lost Edinburgh buildings: 12 photos of iconic Edinburgh high rises and towers that were demolished

Here, we take a look at some of Edinburgh's lost high rises...
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

While some Edinburgh high rise dwellings – such as Cables Wynd and Linksview House in Leith – now enjoy Category A listings, there have been dozens of 1960s builds over the past generation that have succumbed to the wrecking ball.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 11 Edinburgh post-war housing developments that didn't feel the love of heritage chiefs and the general public and were raised to the ground.

Picturs here the flats at Hyvots Terrace, demolished as part of a £40 million regeneration plan in the late 2000s.

1. Edinburgh's lost high rises

Picturs here the flats at Hyvots Terrace, demolished as part of a £40 million regeneration plan in the late 2000s. Photo: Julie Bull

Photo Sales
Children watching the old Westburn blocks of flats being demolished at Wester Hailes, Edinburgh. Picture taken January 1993.

2. Wester Hailes flats demolished 1993

Children watching the old Westburn blocks of flats being demolished at Wester Hailes, Edinburgh. Picture taken January 1993. Photo: Colin McPherson

Photo Sales
14-storey Niddrie tower blocks Teviotbank House and Tweedsmuir refused to collapse after explosions were detonated in September 1991. Leeds-based Controlled Demolition had to come back eight hours later and push the buildings over using a hydraulic jib.

3. Niddrie tower blocks

14-storey Niddrie tower blocks Teviotbank House and Tweedsmuir refused to collapse after explosions were detonated in September 1991. Leeds-based Controlled Demolition had to come back eight hours later and push the buildings over using a hydraulic jib. Photo: Graeme Hunter

Photo Sales
View of the Gracemount high rises which were demolished in 2009.

4. Gracemount flats demolition

View of the Gracemount high rises which were demolished in 2009. Photo: Andrew Stuart

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh