While some Edinburgh high rise dwellings – such as Cables Wynd and Linksview House in Leith – now enjoy Category A listings, there have been dozens of 1960s builds over the past generation that have succumbed to the wrecking ball.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 11 Edinburgh post-war housing developments that didn't feel the love of heritage chiefs and the general public and were raised to the ground.
1. Edinburgh's lost high rises
Picturs here the flats at Hyvots Terrace, demolished as part of a £40 million regeneration plan in the late 2000s. Photo: Julie Bull
2. Wester Hailes flats demolished 1993
Children watching the old Westburn blocks of flats being demolished at Wester Hailes, Edinburgh. Picture taken January 1993. Photo: Colin McPherson
3. Niddrie tower blocks
14-storey Niddrie tower blocks Teviotbank House and Tweedsmuir refused to collapse after explosions were detonated in September 1991. Leeds-based Controlled Demolition had to come back eight hours later and push the buildings over using a hydraulic jib. Photo: Graeme Hunter
4. Gracemount flats demolition
View of the Gracemount high rises which were demolished in 2009. Photo: Andrew Stuart