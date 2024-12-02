Marking 75 Years: The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo celebrates with exhibition at St Andrews Square, Edinburgh
From now until Monday, December 16, locals and visitors to the capital alike will be able to take a step back in time to immerse in the rich history and evolution of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, from its inception in 1950 to its current status as one of the world’s leading immersive events.
The timeline showcases the heritage and heroes of the Edinburgh Tattoo, bringing together the best of British Military with international performances from a global cast.
Tickets for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s 75th anniversary Show are now on sale and can be purchased at edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or on the phone, 0131 225 1188.
The Show will run from August 1 to 23, 2025.